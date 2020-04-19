Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.88. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.