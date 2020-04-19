Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Share Price

News headlines about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted The Coca-Cola’s score:

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.