Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.29

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

