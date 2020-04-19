Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given $31.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $941.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.