S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted S&P Global’s ranking:

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

SPGI opened at $282.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.