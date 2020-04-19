Sparkpoint Hits Market Capitalization of $178,653.33 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $178,653.33 and approximately $21,978.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,240,472,553 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

