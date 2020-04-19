Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 92,634 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

