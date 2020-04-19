Spendcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $67,320.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

