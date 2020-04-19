Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $478,962.29 and approximately $371,468.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spiking's official website is spiking.com. Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

