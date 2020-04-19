SPINDLE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $778.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $131,964.62 and approximately $778.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.01101671 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00174994 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046939 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

