Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. 6,631,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.