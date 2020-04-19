SportyCo Reaches Market Cap of $50,881.78 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $50,881.78 and $18.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02801238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Coinbe, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

