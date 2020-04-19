SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,568. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,517,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 226,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,698,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

