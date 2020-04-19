SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of SRC Energy worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

