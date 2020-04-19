SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478,183 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 79,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.