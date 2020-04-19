St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 943.29 ($12.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 30.40 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 779.60 ($10.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.25. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.82%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

