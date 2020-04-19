Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 590 ($7.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 870 ($11.44)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 466.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.68. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 391.70 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

