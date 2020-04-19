Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Update

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 826,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of STN opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $11,043,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Stantec by 3,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 219,964 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 263,409 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

