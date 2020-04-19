Steem Dollars Price Up 1.3% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $15,259.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.03267573 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00767698 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,715,491 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

