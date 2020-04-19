SteepCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,006.91 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $26,006.91 and $7.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000700 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001025 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

