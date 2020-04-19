Stephens Cuts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $300.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.22. 363,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,007. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

