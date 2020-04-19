Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,515,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after purchasing an additional 149,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 231,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 334,457 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.