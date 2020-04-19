Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

