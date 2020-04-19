Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $52.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $48.89. 803,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ITT by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,517,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

