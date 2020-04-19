Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 19th (AMTD, ANET, AZO, BECN, CBRE, CME, CPT, CRON, ETSY, EXR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, April 19th:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

