Storeum (STO) Price Tops $0.0004

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 145.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Storeum has a market cap of $107,022.74 and approximately $117,857.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Storeum has traded 169.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000437 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

