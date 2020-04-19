Storm Price Reaches $0.0011 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Binance and WazirX. Storm has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $170,727.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Coinrail, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

