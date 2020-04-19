Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

NYSE T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

