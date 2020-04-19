Stratis Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $30.40 million and approximately $843,336.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007505 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,765,534 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptomate, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

