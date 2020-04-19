StrongHands Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $360.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $378,123.05 and approximately $360.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,812,190,933 coins and its circulating supply is 16,398,996,579 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

