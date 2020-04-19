Substratum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,042.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKEx and COSS. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,042.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, COSS, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.