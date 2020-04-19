Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.08. 597,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.28.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$867.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

