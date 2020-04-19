Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 11,524,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,716. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

