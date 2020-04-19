Swarm Market Capitalization Hits $494,155.66 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 68.2% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $494,155.66 and approximately $18,991.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.