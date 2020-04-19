SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $4.93 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.04482749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

