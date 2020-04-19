Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of SYF opened at $15.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

