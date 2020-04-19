SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.29.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

SNX stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 294,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,446. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $106,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,498.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,088 shares of company stock worth $1,428,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $162,192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $67,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

