Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,768,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SNPS stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,208,070. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Cfra lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

