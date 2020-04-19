Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $273,276.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $273,276.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00597912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,959,216 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

