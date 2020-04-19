TaaS 24 Hour Volume Hits $474.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00009296 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. TaaS has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $474.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

