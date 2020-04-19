Tap Market Capitalization Reaches $52.72 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and $214,778.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04470062 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.