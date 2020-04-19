TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $54.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at about $0. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.