TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.14.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TEL stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.44. 3,961,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $108,417,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $566,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

