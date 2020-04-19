Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,307 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.48% of Tech Data worth $75,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $140.59 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

