Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TGLS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 102,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,445. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

