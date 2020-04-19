TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 4,301,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

