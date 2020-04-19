Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,142,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.