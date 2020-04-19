Tellor Market Cap Hits $4.95 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00062102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,199,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,110,829 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

