TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

T stock opened at C$22.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

