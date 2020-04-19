Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ternium by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ternium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ternium by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Ternium by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

TX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 343,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. Ternium has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

